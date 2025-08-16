TNI Evening News Headlines – August 16, 2025

📌Odisha BSE announces results of Matric supplementary examination; pass percentage stands at 56.23%.
📌The Housing & Urban Development Department issues Draft Notice for 12 new NACs in 7 Districts of Odisha.
📌Death of Balipatana youth: Wife of deceased accused in-laws of murder her husband over property dispute, 3 arrested.
📌Suspended over Ganja mafia links, Astarang IIC escapes from Bhubaneswar police custody during interrogation.
📌Heavy rain to lash several Odisha districts till August 20: IMD.
📌Ranchi man detained after attempting to scale Puri Srimandir. ASP noted that the man’s mental condition is unstable.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major National Highway projects worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore tomorrow.
📌Rahul Gandhi is set to begin his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar on August 17. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar to cover 20+ districts, 1300 km in 16 days.
📌Election Commission of India to hold a press conference tomorrow, Sunday, August 17.
📌Donald Trump signals US may not impose secondary tariffs on India over Russian oil.
📌US President Donald Trump drops his demand for a ceasefire instead wants to go directly for a peace agreement to end the Ukraine War.
Comments are closed.