TNI Morning News Headlines – August 14, 2025

📌Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) Registration Deadline for Kharif Season extended to August 31 for both loanee and non-loanee farmers. Odisha Govt’s proposal accepted by the Centre.
📌Separate snake bite incidents claim 4 lives in a day in Ganjam district.
📌Another woman from Pipili suffers severe burns, admitted to Bhubaneswar’s Capital Hospital with 60% burns. The cause remains unknown.
📌A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rains to Odisha for next 3 days, India Meteorological Department predicted.
📌Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Sambalpur issues new dress code directive for UG students; prohibits jeans, dupatta.
📌1,090 personnel of police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2025.
📌Amid uproar, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court hear stray dogs case today. Supreme Court reserves orders on pleas seeking stay of directions for rounding up stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.
📌Security forces neutralised two senior Maoist leaders – Vijay Reddy and Lokesh Salame in a fierce gunfight in Chhattisgarh.
📌A 24-hour discussion on ‘Vision Document 2047’ underway in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
📌Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer raised issue of ‘threat to his life’ without his consent, will take it back in court.
📌Heavy rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
📌Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall triggers flashflood in Shimla’s Khaltunala area.
📌RBI will introduce a new mechanism from October 4 for clearance of cheques within hours.
📌Three dead, over 60 injured during Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan’s Karachi due to “reckless” aerial firing.
📌Trump-Putin meeting on 15 August: US president threatens ‘severe consequences’ if Putin does not agree to Ukraine ceasefire.
