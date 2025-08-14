PM Fasal Bima Yojana Registration Deadline in Odisha extended 

TNI Bureau: In a good news for the farmers of Odisha, the state government has extended the registration deadline for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the Kharif season till August 31.

With the extension of deadline, the farmers including both the loanee and non-loanees can register themselves till August 31, informed Agriculture principal secretary, Arabinda Padhee through a post on X.

The decision comes after the Central Government approved the

Th Odisha government extended the deadline following the approval for the same by the central government, he mentioned adding that the farmer registrations from 8 am to 8 pm daily will also be carried out on Sundays and holidays to facilitate wider participation.

The deadline was earlier set to end on August 20.