TNI Morning News Headlines – August 11, 2025

📌Another minor girl allegedly set herself on fire and is struggling for life at a hospital in Firingimal village under Gaisilat police station limits in Bargarh district.
📌BJD calls 12-hour bandh in Nabarangpur over nursing student’s death, demands Rs 1 crore compensation.
📌Low Pressure likely to bring heavy rain to Odisha from August 12 until August 14.
📌Two accused Jitan Maharana and Bijay Mishra, key accused taken on 2-day Crime Branch remand in the OTET 2025 question paper leak case.
📌Thiruvananthapuram–Delhi Air India flight makes emergency landing at Chennai after snag.
📌PM Modi inaugurates 184 newly constructed Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, today.
📌Three key legislative bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha today.
📌INDIA bloc MPs will take up a march to the office of Election Commission of India. The march begins at 11:30 A.M.
📌Anand Sharma resigns as chairman of Congress’s foreign affairs department.
📌India allows international trade settlements in Indian Rupees.
📌Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir issues nuclear threat against India from US soil.
📌At least 5 Al Jazeera Journalists killed in Israeli Attack on Gaza; IDF claims one of them was a Hamas Terrorist posing as Journalist.
📌6.1 magnitude earthquake felt in northwestern Turkey.
