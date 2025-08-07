TNI Morning News Headlines – August 07, 2025

📌Khandapada Raja, former Odisha Minister, Ex-Deputy Speaker and three-time MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Singh Mardaraj passes away at 70.
📌IG S Shyni of Odisha Police Crime Branch, heading probe into Balasore self-immolation case, goes on leave. Crime Branch SP Anirudha Routray to head the investigation.
📌Kendrapara girl’s death: Pattamundai Police Station ASI Sailendra Narayan Palai transferred. Palai is accused of failing to act on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family.
📌Another woman gang-raped in Angul district; two minors among three held. The crime took place on July 3.
📌3 Jajpur police staff suspended following youth’s suicide bid over custodial torture.
📌BJD observes 6-hour protest in Puri over Balanga girl death case.
📌Four Odisha players selected to represent India at Asia Rugby Emirates U-20 Championship 2025.
📌2 CRPF personnel killed, 12 injured in road accident in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.
📌India will not compromise on farmers’ interest, ready to pay heavy price: PM Modi at MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi.
📌Notification for vice president’s election issued; nomination process begins. August 21 is the last date for filing nominations.
📌Army, NDRF, ITBP, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police and local administration are carrying out a massive rescue operation in Uttarkashi. Over 70 rescued so far.
📌17th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will premiere on August 11.
📌US President Donald Trump’s first tranche of 25% tariffs on India comes into effect.
📌Yamuna river crosses warning mark in Delhi.
📌Over 800 United Airlines flights were cancelled and hundreds delayed due to technology outage.
📌Rupee rises 3 paise to 87.69 against US dollar in early trade.
