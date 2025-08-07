Khandapada King Bibhuti Bhusan Singh Mardaraj passes away

TNI Bureau: Former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly and Ex Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Singh Mardaraj passed away on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Mardaraj, who was one of the prominent figures in Odisha politics, died at the age of 70 due to cardiac-related disease.

Born on January 4, 1955, Mardaraj, was elected to the Assembly three times from the Khandapada constituency in 1980, 1985, and 1995 on Congress ticket. His son Siddharth Sekhar Singh was later elected on a BJD ticket in 2009.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over Mardaraj’s death and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extending condolences to the bereaved family.

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସରକାରରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା ବିଧାନସଭାର ପୂର୍ବତନ ଉପବାଚସ୍ପତି ଶ୍ରୀ ବିଭୁତି ଭୂଷଣ ସିଂହ ମର୍ଦ୍ଦରାଜଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ।

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ନିମନ୍ତେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିବା ସହ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି । ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି। — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 7, 2025

Other leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, also paid their respects, mourning the loss of a veteran politician.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das also condoled Mardaraj’s death.

ବରିଷ୍ଠ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ଉପବାଚସ୍ପତି ବିଭୂତି ଭୂଷଣ ସିଂହ ମର୍ଦ୍ଦରାଜଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା ଓ ଉନ୍ନତି ଦିଗରେ ତାଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 7, 2025