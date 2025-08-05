TNI Morning News Headlines – August 05, 2025

📌West Bengal man caught with spy camera in glasses at Puri Srimandir.
📌Odisha to set up 835 Model Primary Schools under Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya scheme with over Rs 5000 crore investment.
📌Bhubaneswar CBI team arrests declared offender in chit fund scam from Tamil Nadu after years.
📌Bhubaneswar’s Unit-1 market to get biogas plant to tackle growing waste load.
📌India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra’s tenure extended for 2 years.
📌PM Narendra Modi addresses NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.
📌Delhi: Philippines’ President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos being accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.
📌‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ sets Guinness Record with 3.53 Crore registrations in a month.
📌Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren’s last rites will be performed today in Nemra Village; Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend.
📌Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole
📌Sensex opens over 200 points down in early trade at 80,810 amid Trump’s fresh tariff threat.
📌US President Donald Trump threatened to substantially raise tariffs on India for purchasing oil from Russia.
📌India calls out US and EU hypocrisy over Russian oil, refuses to budge amid Trump’s tariffs threats.
📌Trump unwilling to criticize China even after being largest Russian oil buyers, targets India unfairly: GLOBAL TRADE RESEARCH INITIATIVE (GTRI) report.
📌India, New Zealand reaffirm strong defence ties, commitment to deepen cooperation.
📌Tesla is set to expand its presence in India’s electric vehicle market with launch of its second retail outlet in Delhi soon.
Comments are closed.