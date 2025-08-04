Former Chief Secretary Subas Pani’s Demise Mourned

TNI Bureau: Former Chief Secretary of Odisha and senior IAS officer Subas Pani passed away on Monday at his residence in Bhubaneswar. He was 76. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His cremation will take place at Satyanagar Crematorium at noon.

Pani served in several key roles during his career, including as Deputy Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of India. He was known for his work in systems, IT, industry, trade, and election management. He played a major role in setting up the Bhubaneswar Software Technology Park, which helped boost the IT sector in the state.

He was involved in the conduct of three national elections—in 1996, 1998, and 1999—and several state polls.

Apart from his administrative work, Pani was also active in the field of literature and culture. He composed music for the Sampoora Geetagovinda CDs released in 2008 and wrote several books, including Blue Hill – Hymns to Jagannatha. He curated cultural festivals such as the Mukteswar Dance Festival in Bhubaneswar and the Ashtapadi Festival in Delhi. He also regularly appeared as a commentator for the Ratha Yatra broadcasts on Doordarshan.

In 2009, he was awarded the Fellowship of the Computer Society of India and was a life member of INTACH.

Pani is remembered for his contributions to both public administration and cultural heritage.