IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra’s Tenure Extend by Two years

TNI Bureau: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General DG Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra’s tenure has been extended by two years.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Mohapatra got the two year’s extension following the approval of Ministry of Earth Sciences to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences fore-employment of Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as Director General of Meteorology in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the Ministry on contract basis for a period of 02 years beyond his attaining the age of superannuation ie. beyond 31.08.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read a notification issued by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.