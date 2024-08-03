100-Word Insight: Big Crackdown in BSF

Following the rising incidents of terror activities on Border and amid the complaints of lack of coordination between command and control, the Union Home Ministry ‘removed’ BSF DG Nitin Agrawal (Kerala Cadre) and Special DG Y B Khurania (Odisha Cadre), and sent them back to their respective State Cadres in a late night decision.

The crackdown is unprecedented as even after the Pulwama terror attack 2019, no such action was taken against the top officials.

The frequent terror attacks and ambushes in the last 2-3 months, are seen as a failure of BSF, and the Centre had to step in.