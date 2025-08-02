TNI Morning News Headlines – August 02, 2025

📌13 OSAP jawans injured in tragic road accident in Angul.
📌Post offices across Odisha to remain shut today for major software upgradation.
📌Odisha Vigilance arrests Ashok Kumar Panda, assistant engineer of Bhubaneswar R&B Division-III with assets 213% beyond income.
📌Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal will today hear the ongoing water-sharing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
📌Property worth Rs 70 lakh lost as fire ravages saree store in Mayurbhanj.
📌Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam.
📌PM Narendra Modi credits 20th instalment of Rs 20000 crores into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.
📌A witness in 2008 Malegaon blast case had alleged that he was tortured and forced by the officers of the Maharashtra ATS to name UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the case.
📌The Rouse Avenue court issued notice to Robert Vadra and other accused on the money laundering complaint.
📌President Trump announced he has positioned TWO Nuclear Submarines after former President of Russia’s comments.
📌Indian Oil refiners continue to source oil from Russia.
📌Oval Test: 22 Wickets fall in 2 days. India 224/10 (Karun Nair 57; Atkinson 5/33); England 247/10 (Crawley 64, Brook 53; Siraj 4/86, Prasidh 4/62). India 75/2 in second innings (Jaiswal 51*).
