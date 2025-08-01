Odia Films Shine at 71st National Film Awards

New Delhi: In a proud moment for Odisha, the state has won three big honours at the 71st National Film Awards for 2023, announced today. The wins highlight the growing strength and creativity of Odia cinema.

The film Pushkara won the award for Best Feature Film in Odia. Directed by Subhransu Das, it is based on the novel Nadabindu and tells the story of Neelakantha’s journey through different stages of life. The film stars Sabyasachi Mishra in a powerful performance and Supriya Nayak as Sunanda, whose acting has been praised by many. The film is known for its rich portrayal of eastern Odisha’s culture and strong storytelling.

In the non-feature category, The Sea and Seven Villages, a documentary by Himansu S. Khatua, received a Special Mention. The film talks about climate change and how rising sea levels are forcing people from Odisha’s coastal villages to leave their homes. It brings attention to a global problem, similar to what is happening in places like Newtok, Alaska, where entire communities are being displaced.

Another Odia documentary, Mo Bou, Mo Gaan (My Mother, My Village), directed by Subash Sahoo, won the award for Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film. The film was shot over 18 years and follows the life of Seba Bou, a woman who has kept traditional skills alive in her village and taught them to young girls. Director Sahoo, who has made over 170 films and studied at FTII, captures the emotional and cultural value of village life.