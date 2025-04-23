TNI Morning News Headlines – April 23, 2025

➡️Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for devotees for 5 hours today from 5 pm to 10 pm for the Banakalagi ritual.
➡️Deceased Prashant Satpathy’s mortal remains will arrive in Delhi at 2:35 PM today; will be brought to Bhubaneswar tonight at 9:45 PM. He was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam yesterday.
➡️Odisha government forms high-level committee to tackle Kotia dispute.
➡️Navy officer from Haryana, Lt Vinay Narwal, shot dead by terrorists while on honeymoon.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah arrives at Baisaran meadow, the site of the Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting at the Delhi Airport on Wednesday morning with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to review the situation following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam.
➡️Pahalgam terror attack: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to get an update on the situation.
➡️India, Saudi Arabia sign several MoUs to enhance cooperation. PM Modi cuts short Saudi visit, returns after deadly J&K terror attack.
➡️Government asks airlines to ensure no hike in Srinagar airfares; Civil Aviation Minister announces four additional flights from Srinagar.
➡️As per Intelligence sources four terrorists are responsible for Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan Army’s proxy Lashkar-e-Tayyiba’s TRF responsible for the terror attack.
➡️Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K’s Baramulla; 2 terrorists killed.
➡️Nirmala Sitharaman cuts short her US, Peru visit after Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Secretary General of Muslim World League calls on PM Modi, condemns terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a warm welcome to United States Vice President JD Vance upon his arrival at Kheria Airport.
➡️Gujarat: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Kachchh at about 11.26 pm on Tuesday.
➡️US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, other global leaders condemn J&K terror attack.
