TNI Afternoon News Headlines – April 23, 2025

➡️Pahalgam terror attack: MP Aparajita Sarangi meets the family of deceased Odia Prashant Satapathy
➡️Odisha Cabinet clears 7 key proposals, discussions held on the Odisha Vision Document 2036.
➡️Odisha government has established three new Civil Judge (Junior Division) courts in Balasore, Sundargarh and Sambalpur district.
➡️J&K CMO announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.
➡️Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Security agencies release sketches of 3 terrorists Asif Foji, Suleman Shah & Abu Talla and photos of terrorists.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Baisaran meadow, the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, meets victims of Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi pays mark of respect at the mortal remains of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal at Delhi Airport.
➡️IndiGo to waive cancellation fees or rescheduling charges on Srinagar flights.
