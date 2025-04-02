TNI Morning News Headlines – April 02, 2025

➡️Darshan at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri to remain suspended for five hours today from 5 PM to 10 PM for the ‘Banakalagi’ ritual.
➡️Odisha Government launches ‘Shishu Vatika’. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi participates in the children’s ‘Prabesh Utsav’ and ‘Khadi Chhuan’ program.
➡️Evaluation of answer sheets for the Odisha Plus Two examinations, conducted by CHSE will commence today.
➡️Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation announces 5% rebate for paying holding tax in advance.
➡️KIIT University student’s death case: Family identifies body.
➡️Gujarat: Death toll in Banaskantha firecracker godown blast rises to 21.
➡️Remarks on deputy CM Eknath Shinde: Mumbai Police has issued a third notice to Comedian Kunal Kamra to appear on 5th April and record his statement.
➡️The Supreme Court of India will remain closed on April 14 this year on account of the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
➡️Delhi: Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Janasena, an ally of NDA extends support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
➡️Rs 1,645 cr project to connect Yamuna Expressway with Delhi-Agra Highway approved.
➡️Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya illuminated and decorated with lights, ahead of Ram Navami.
➡️Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in Indian Premier League.
➡️Sensex rebounds 256.82 points to 76,281.33 in early trade; Nifty climbs 84.9 points to 23,250.60.
➡️Rupee falls 23 paise to 85.73 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Tibet at about 5:49 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Israel announced elimination of all tariffs on imports from the United States, ahead of Trump’s expected tariff move.
