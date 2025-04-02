Sasmit demands inclusion of Odisha’s 5 Tribal Languages in the 8th Schedule

TNI Bureau: BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday reiterated party’s demand for inclusion of Odisha’s 5 five Tribal Languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.
Speaking in Odia, he said, “the inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Kui, and Saora languages are not just modes of communication; they are the lifeblood of millions of tribal people across multiple States. Their recognition is essential for preserving India’s linguistic and cultural diversity and upholding the constitutional commitment to protect the rights of Scheduled Tribes.”
“While Odisha is home to the largest number of speakers of these languages, their influence extends beyond state borders. Their exclusion from the Eighth Schedule denies recognition, development support, and constitutional protections to millions of indigenous people across multiple States. It is a matter of justice, dignity, and constitutional equality for millions of indigenous citizens”, the MP said.
• The Odisha Cabinet during the leadership of former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik formally approved this demand through a resolution, making it a clear policy commitment.
• Odisha Government then led by Naveen Patnaik has written multiple letters to the Government of India, urging immediate action on this matter.
These languages are spoken by large tribal populations across multiple States:
1. Ho Language – Spoken primarily in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.
2. Mundari Language – Spoken mainly in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam.
3. Bhumij Language – Spoken predominantly in Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.
4. Kui Language – is spoken mainly in Odisha and some parts of Andhra Pradesh.
5. Saora Language – Spoken mainly in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
