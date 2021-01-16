TNI Morning News Headlines – January 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 178 Covid-19 cases including 103 quarantine and 75 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 333127 including 329088 recoveries & 2087 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 30 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sambalpur (24).

➡️ Vaccination drive against COVID-19 begins across Odisha. A sanitary worker of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar was first to administer Vaccination in the Capital City.

➡️ Jharigaon BDO Debendra Bahadur Singh suspended on charges of irregularities in toilet construction under Swachh Bharat Mission.

➡️ In the first phase, 9000 health workers will be administered vaccine under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

➡️ Commerce stream to open at Higher Secondary level in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya from next academic session 2021-22.

➡️ Odisha gets over Rs 1.25 Lakh crore Investment despite Covid-19 pandemic.

➡️ Lieutenant colonel Laxmi Dhar Bhuyan (49), a world class yoga expert from Odisha registers his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

India News

➡️ India records 15,158 new COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,05,42,841 including 2,11,033 active cases, 1,01,79715 cured cases & 1,52,093 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ A total of 18,57,65,491 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to 15th January of which 8,03,090 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Country-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 begins today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolls out nation-wide COVID19 vaccination drive through video conference.

➡️ Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi.

➡️ AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi.

➡️ Around 80 flights originating from and over 50 flights bound to Delhi airport delayed due to dense fog: Delhi airport officials.

➡️ Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today.

➡️ US President elect Joe Biden appoints Indian-American Sameera Fazili as Deputy Director of US Economic Council.

➡️ Krunal & Hardik Pandya’s father passes away due to cardiac arrest.

➡️ Brisbane Test: Australia bowled out for 369 in first innings.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 case tops 93.7 Million, death toll over 2 Million.

➡️ WhatsApp delays new Privacy Policy by 3 Months amid severe criticism.