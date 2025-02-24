KIIT Row: Nepal Human Rights Commission writes to NHRC

TNI Bureau: The Nepal Human Rights Commission has written to the National Human Rights Commission of India requesting to investigate the truth of the incident and provide justice to the victims. The Commission has written to the National Human Rights Commission of India in a letter requesting to investigate the incident of Nepali students studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, seeking an immediate investigation into the incident of beating and abuse committed against the Nepali students when a Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal was found dead in the hostel of the University.

In the letter, the Commission has requested the National Human Rights Commission of India to investigate the suspicious death incident and provide justice to the students who were beaten and abused in the University. The Commission has also urged the NHRC to ensure complete security of the Nepali students studying in KIIT University and ensure that they can study in a fear-free environment, and to bring the university officials and individuals involved in the incident to justice.

In addition, based on the complaints received, the Commission is also seeking information about the condition of the students from the Nepali Embassy in India and other sources. As it is being reported that Nepali students who were forced to leave the University due to the circumstances arising from the incident are still unable to return to the university in a fearless environment, the Commission urges the Government of Nepal to take further diplomatic initiatives in this regard and create an environment where students can study.