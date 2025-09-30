TNI Evening News Headlines – September 30, 2025

📌Massive racket busted by Berhampur Police; Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) once again postponed the Combined Police Services Examination 2024. New dates to be announced soon.
📌LoP Naveen Patnaik expresses concern over postponement of Combined Police Services Exam.
📌Pratibha Mohapatra, wife of former MP Pyarimohan Mohapatra, passes away. She was 79.
📌Operation Agni: Firecrackers worth nearly Rs 1 crore seized in Odisha.
📌Three railway staff removed after Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express crosses red signal at Soro station.
📌Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that liquor shops located within 1 KM radius of the Puri Srimandir will soon be shut down.
📌NALCO clarifies that the visit by CBI officials was part of a routine verification process.
📌The annual Chhatar Jatra of Maa Manikeswari, was celebrated with great fervour in Kalahandi.
📌Low pressure to intensify into depression by October 2, rainfall is likely to increase over South Odisha from October 1.
📌Election Commission published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters.
📌University Grants Commission (UGC) declares 54 State private universities as defaulters.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance to Maa Durga at Puja pandal and Kali Bari temple in Chittaranjan Park, Delhi.
📌President Droupadi Murmu presents Diamond Jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌Tamil Nadu: Nine workers died in a steel arch collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site, Chennai.
📌TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna booked for social media post on ‘Gen Z protest’ after Karur stampede.
📌India score 269/8 against Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s World Cup opener in Guwahati.
📌World Para Athletics Championship 2025: India’s Sumit Antil wins Gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw in F64 category with a throw of 71.37 metres.
📌Sandip Sargar won a Gold in Men’s Javelin Throw in F44 category with a throw of 62.82 metres; Sandeep Chaudhary won Silver in same category with a throw of 62.67 metres.
