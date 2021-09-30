Odisha Govt bans sale & use of Firecrackers during Festive Month

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government has imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of fire crackers for the month of October in order to prevent resurgence of COVID-19 infections during Diwali festival.

The State Government urged the people to celebrate Diwali by lighting earthen lamps, candles & other traditional lighting materials. The restrictions are likely to be extended till Diwali which falls in November.

Keeping the festival season in mind, Odisha Government has also decided to impose night curfew in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack rom 8pm to 5 am from October 11 to October 20 due to Durga Puja celebrations.