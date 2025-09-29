Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College, Baripada Needs Urgent Attention

TNI Bureau: Mayurbhanj, known for its rich Similipal biodiversity and a treasure trove of rare herbs, barks, roots, and medicinal plants, is now set to host a new Ayurvedic college in Rairangpur, the hometown of President Droupadi Murmu. Locals, long hopeful for the revival of the Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College in Baripada, established in 1983 but closed for decades, welcomed the development, but expressed deep anguish that their plea has been ignored.

The closure pf Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College in Baripada, was attributed to alleged fund mismanagement, inadequate faculty, and non-compliance with Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) guidelines for the BAMS program, which requires 4.5 years of study and 100-bed facilities.

The Alumni, including the current H&UD Minister, along with several dignitaries, expressed concern and promised steps to make the institution operational. Former employees noted that the existing dilapidated building in the Takatpur university area could be revived with minimal funding. The revival of this long-pending institute is seen as crucial for promoting Ayurvedic education and healthcare in the region. (With Inputs from JB Dash, Baripada)