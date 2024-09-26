Centre hikes Minimum Wages for Unorganized Sector Workers

New Delhi: In a significant move to support workers, particularly those in the unorganized sector, the Central Government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA). This adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living.

The new wage rates, effective from October 1, 2024, will benefit workers across various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture in central sphere establishments. The last revision took place in April 2024.

The minimum wage rates are categorized based on skill levels—unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled—as well as by geographical area—A, B, and C.

After revision, minimum wage rates in area “A” for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading & unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day ( Rs 20,358 per month) for semi-skilled Rs 868 a day( Rs 22,568 per month) for skilled, clerical and watch & wards without arms Rs 954 a day( Rs 24,804 per month) and for highly skilled and watch & ward with arms Rs1,035 a day( Rs 26,910 per month)

The VDA is reviewed twice a year, in April and October, based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.

Detailed information regarding the minimum wage rates by sector, categories and area, is available on the website (clc.gov.in) of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Government of India.