TNI Evening News Headlines – September 24, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly concludes a day ahead of the schedule. House adjourned sine die. 2 Government Bills were discussed and passed.
📌2 Government Bills were discussed and passed during the 6 working day session.
 
📌Mahila Congress workers & leaders hit the Streets in Bhubaneswar over Rising Crime against Women.
 
📌CAG flags previous BJD-Government’s excess ad spend on private TV channels.
 
📌Five killed in 2 separate road accidents across Odisha.
 
📌CBSE to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17, 2026.
 
📌Centre extends tenure of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff until May 30, 2026.
 
📌More than 30 police/CRPF personnel injured in mob attacks in Ladakh.
 

📌Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking directions to ECI to replace EVMs with ballot papers in elections.
 
📌Actor Sonu Sood appeared before ED for questioning in money-laundering case linked to an online betting app.
 
📌Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh restricts India to 168/6.
 
📌At United Nations General Assembly’s General Debate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questions UN’s effectiveness.
 
