TNI Evening News Headlines – September 24, 2025

📌Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly concludes a day ahead of the schedule. House adjourned sine die.
📌2 Government Bills were discussed and passed during the 6 working day session.
📌Mahila Congress workers & leaders hit the Streets in Bhubaneswar over Rising Crime against Women.
📌CAG flags previous BJD-Government’s excess ad spend on private TV channels.
📌Five killed in 2 separate road accidents across Odisha.
📌CBSE to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17, 2026.
📌Centre extends tenure of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff until May 30, 2026.
📌More than 30 police/CRPF personnel injured in mob attacks in Ladakh.
📌Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking directions to ECI to replace EVMs with ballot papers in elections.
📌Actor Sonu Sood appeared before ED for questioning in money-laundering case linked to an online betting app.
📌Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh restricts India to 168/6.
📌At United Nations General Assembly’s General Debate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questions UN’s effectiveness.
