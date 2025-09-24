KISS Student Jamini Jhankar becomes 1st Research Scholar from Chuktia Bhunjia Tribe

TNI Bureau: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences is shaping lives, fulfilling dreams of thousands of students pursing higher education. A shining example is KISS student Jamini Jhankar, who has earned the distinction of being the first research scholar from the Chuktia Bhunjia, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) residing in the remote forested regions of Nuapada district.
Jamini joined KISS as a research scholar, and having successfully completed her research, she has now been declared eligible for the Ph.D.
The 30-year-old tribal woman successfully completed her PhD which focused on Vedic medicine, specifically the medicinal properties and dosage of Ayurvedic herbs. She conducted extensive fieldwork across Nuapada and neighboring districts, engaging with traditional healers and Ayurvedic practitioners to document indigenous knowledge. Her work not only bridges ancient wisdom with modern science but also preserves tribal healing practices.
Jamini pursued her research in Ayurvedic medicine. Thanks to the educational awareness of her father Bijay Jhankar and mother Baidehi, Jamini and her six sisters are all receiving education.
Her achievement has been widely appreciated, with congratulations extended through social media by Surama Padhy, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singhdeo, and Pravati Parida.
Today, Jamini personally met and received blessings from Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, who celebrated her success and wished her a bright future. Jamini has now become an inspiration for tribal children.
Expressing her gratitude for her success, Jamini thanked Dr. Samanta, KISS DU and her research guide Dr. Rashmi Mahapatra.
