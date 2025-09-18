TNI Evening News Headlines – September 18, 2025

📌BJD holds key meeting at Naveen Niwas. No decision has been taken by the party regarding No-confidence motion.
📌Congress brings no-confidence motion against the State Government in Odisha Legislative Assembly.
📌Massive landslide in Kalinga Ghat has left communication between Kandhamal and Ganjam districts at a complete standstill.
📌Odisha Congress MLA Rama Chandra Kadam allege theft of gold chains, watches, clothes and more belongings of congress MLAs during their protest in the Assembly.
📌Odisha Government announces financial assistance to old Durga Puja pandals.
📌Body of missing 9-year-old girl found in canal 5 days after disappearance in Bhadrak.
📌OPSC announces schedule for Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024, which will be conducted on October 12, 2025.
📌Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi’s brother Samir Modi arrested on charges of rape.
📌Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumes after 22-day halt, registrations reopen.
📌Heartbreak for Neeraj Chopra as he finishes eighth at World Athletics Championships.
📌Indian wrestler Antim Panghal wins bronze medal at World Championship in women’s 53kg category.
📌Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink defence pact for joint action against ‘aggression’.
