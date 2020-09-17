TNI Evening News Headlines – September 17, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Odisha records 3607 Covid-19 Recoveries Today. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 133466.
👉 Bhubaneswar reports 325 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 17620 in the Capital City.
👉 Odisha Police to enhance COVID-19 enforcement in Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. 50 more officers and five platoons more armed Police will be deployed in the Twin City.
👉 Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi tests COVID-19 positive.
👉 Senior Odisha Congress leader Raj Kishore Behera resigns from primary membership of the party.
👉 2 minor boys beat mother to death in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar.
👉 Low Pressure to bring heavy rainfall over several districts of Odisha from September 19 till September 22.
India News
👉 Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS.
👉 Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti dies of Covid-19.
👉 China illegally occupies around 38,000 square km land in Ladakh, Rajnath Singh tells in Parliament.
👉 Indian Railways to run 20 pairs of ‘clone trains’ from September 21.
👉 Delhi riots: Natasha Narwal gets bail.
👉 BJP inaugurates website, releases e-book and announces ‘Know Namo’ Quiz on PM Modi’s Birthday; winners to get book signed by him.
👉 Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated India’s first General Aviation Terminal at Delhi Airport today.
👉 2,932 Athletes selected for further training under Khelo India scheme.
👉 Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: AIIMS to submit final report next week.
World News
👉 Hurricane Sally: Deadly storm leaves 550,000 without power in US.
👉 Donald Trump administration unveils Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan.
