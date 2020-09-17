100-Word Edit: Russian COVID Vaccine in India in November!

While COVID-19 cases continue to explode in India with the peak stage of community transmission is underway, there is a ray of hope from Russia. The Russian Direct Investment Fund expects to start supplying COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V to India in November 2020.

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.

The RDIF has already tied up with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V Vaccine and distribution. India is all set to play a key role in the production and distribution of Sputnik V in future.