TNI Evening News Headlines – September 12, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi visited Malkangiri; reviews Flood Situation as well as Rescue, Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts.
➡️Odisha Government issues guidelines for re-engagement of retired Government servants.
➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced the date of the preliminary examination for Odisha Civil Services 2023. Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023 will be held on October 27 (Sunday).
➡️Team Odisha comprising of Mannata Mishra, Sristi Upadhyay, Sonia Patel & Pratyasa Ray, won GOLD Medal in the 4×100 Medley Relay at Senior National Aquatic Championship 2024.
➡️Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies after prolonged illness. He was 72.
➡️RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: West Bengal Chief Minister said she could not allow live telecast of the meeting with the junior doctors. The doctors remain firm that they will not attend the meeting without live streaming. Mamata Banerjee says ready to resign from the CM post for people’s sake.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Paralympians at his residence to congratulate them for their record-smashing haul of 29 medals at the recently-concluded Paris Games.
➡️NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg.
➡️Retail inflation at 3.65 per cent in August compared to 3.6 per cent in July: Government data.
➡️Southwest monsoon may begin withdrawing between September 19 and 25: IMD.
➡️4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Los Angeles area.
