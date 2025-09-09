TNI Evening News Headlines – September 09, 2025

📌Former BJD Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Leader from Rayagada District, N Bhaskar Rao, resigns from the party; forms Biju Swabhiman Mancha.
📌Not a single eligible woman will be deprived of the benefits of Subhadra Yojana, says Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.
📌Students gherao Utkal University Vice-Chancellor over eviction row.
📌Odisha Police issues notice to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in case linked to Rahul Gandhi.
📌Infant, his sister succumbs after snakebite treated with superstition in Nabarangpur district.
📌Vice President Election: Voting concludes, voting percentage nearly 97%. Counting of votes begins.
📌PM Narendra Modi interacts with NDRF and SDRF personnel as he assesses the flood situation in Himachal Pradesh.
📌Students hit the streets in Patna, Bihar, demanding an increase in Vacancies in Bihar Public Service Commission’s Teacher Recruitment Exam (BPSC TRE 4).
📌PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
📌PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1500 crore for flood and rain-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh and Rs 1600 crore for Punjab.
📌Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from 10–11 September 2025.
📌Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turns 58 today.
📌India issues emergency contact numbers for its nationals in Nepal.
📌Air India and IndiGo on Tuesday cancelled their flights between Delhi and Kathmandu.
📌Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, Wife of former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, dies of burn injuries after her house was set afire by Gen-Z Protesters.
📌Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid mass protests across the country.
📌Nepal Deputy PM and Finance Minister beaten up by protesters.
📌Renowned Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani dies at the age of 91.
Comments are closed.