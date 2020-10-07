TNI Evening News Headlines – October 7, 2020

Odisha News

👉 A massive fire breaks out at Governer House Square petrol pump in Bhubaneswar. 2 critical with severe burns & head injuries. Dharmendra Pradhan orders Probe into the mishap.

👉 Commisionerate Police registers suo motu complaint in connection with petrol pump fire mishap.

👉 AG Square to Raj Bhawan Square, Raj Bhawan Square to Gopabandhu Square and Power House square to Raj Bhawan Square area sealed in view of petrol pump fire mishap.

👉 Anubhav-Varsha divorce case: Delhi Court summons Ollywood Actress Varsha Priyadarshini on December 10.

👉 Odisha records 3455 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 571 from Khordha, 292 from Cuttack and 254 from Puri. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 213672.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 314 new COVID-19 cases including 84 Quarantine and 230 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 24228 in the Capital City.

👉 354 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Railways to run special train between #Bhubaneswar & Bangalore from October 12.

👉 2 minor girls drown while taking bath in a pond in Gandapada Village in Puri district.

India News

👉 India’s total Recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh mark; recovery rate stands at 84.7%.

👉 Income Tax Department freezes former CM J Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala’s assets worth Rs 2000 crores.

👉 Wrestler Babita Phogat resigns as deputy director of Haryana Sports Department.

👉 Payal Ghosh agrees to withdraw statement against #RichaChadha and tender an apology. Settlement on Monday.

👉 Union Cabinet approves reforms in Natural Gas marketing. Cabinet also gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor Project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores.

👉 Indian defence forces considering ‘Made in India’ carbine for meeting urgent requirements.

👉 Modi completes 20 years as a CM & the PM.

👉 Dinesh Kumar Khara takes charge as SBI Chairman.

👉 Man arrested for allegedly raping 5-yr-old niece in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

World News

👉 French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors.