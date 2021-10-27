TNI Evening News Headlines – October 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 175 more COVID positive cases & 255 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 126 local contact cases and 49 quarantine cases.

➡️ 334 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1027108.

➡️ Nandankanan’s safari guide injured while feeding bear.

➡️ Odisha-born Sanjeev Mohanty appointed Managing Director of Levi’s for US, Canada.

➡️ Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat among 11 athletes nominated for Khel Ratna.

➡️ Similipal National Park to reopen for visitors from November 1.

➡️ Offline classes for First Year UG and PG students will start in degree colleges and universities across Odisha from November 1 and November 15.

India News

➡️ India tests its 5,000 km range nuclear capable Agni-5 ballistic missile from off the Odisha coast.

➡️ Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya and Lovlina Borgohain are set to be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

➡️ 77% of population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with first dose. 32% people have received both the doses.

➡️ COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines Syringe for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN: Embassy of India in Oman.

➡️ NCB’s Sameer Wankhede has links with international drug mafia, alleges Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik.

➡️ Sameer Wankhede to remain investigating officer in drugs-on-cruise case until substantial proof found against him: NCB Deputy Director General.

➡️ A low pressure area has form in the southern BOB & can become more well-marked as it drifts westward.

➡️ Aryan Khan case: Bombay High Court adjourns bail hearing.

➡️ Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches his new Political Party; will fight on all seats. The name of the party will be announced once the Election Commission clears it along with the symbol.

World News

➡️ Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi participated in 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei through video conference.

➡️ Several officials of White House & US lawmakers celebrate Diwali with Indian diaspora on Capitol Hill.