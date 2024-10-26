TNI Evening News Headlines – October 26, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi extended his gratitude to every concerned person/official/department to ensure safety and security for the people of the State during Cyclone Dana.
➡️Deputy CM & Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo and Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee assess the Crop Damage in Odisha aftermath Cyclone Dana.
➡️Kendrapara: Doctor on cyclone duty at Babar Primary Health Centre hospitalised at SCB Medical College and Hospital after a snake bit him.
➡️Odisha cadre IAS officer Sushil Kumar Lohani has been appointed as the Additional Secretary to the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
➡️CBDT extends deadline to file income tax returns by corporates to November 15.
➡️Ministry of Electronics & IT issues advisory to curb hoax bomb threats on social media platforms; directs them to timely remove hoaxes, report threats, and cooperate with authorities.
➡️PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party’s National President J.P. Nadda among BJP’s 40 ‘star campaigners’ for Maharashtra polls.
➡️Baba Siddique murder case: Esplanade court in Mumbai sent accused Harish to the custody of Mumbai Crime Branch till October 28 and the rest of the accused to police custody till November 4.
➡️New Zealand win Pune Test by 113 runs; take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Kiwis win their first-ever Test Series in India.
