TNI News Night – October 26, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Evacuation operations underway in flood-prone areas after several rivers in Balasore and Bhadrak in spate due to heavy rains aftermath Cyclone Dana.

Evacuation operations underway in flood-prone areas after several rivers in Balasore and Bhadrak in spate due to heavy rains aftermath Cyclone Dana.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – October 26, 2024

TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 26, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

TNI News Night – October 26, 2024

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.