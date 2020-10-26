TNI Evening News Headlines – October 26, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 91 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 28 Quarantine and 63 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28694 in the Capital City.

👉 228 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 2716 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 586 from Khordha, 206 from Sundargarh, 201 from Anugul and 156 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 254913.

👉 6 Web Channel Journalists from Times Odia, IYA News, Ananya News and Vision TV arrested in Bhubaneswar for extortion.

👉 Former Union Minister Dilip Ray gets bail in coal scam case.

👉 3 youths die in Angul after ‘consuming’ spurious liquor.

👉 Odia poet Nityanand Nayak received 41st Sarala Puraskar instituted by IMFA’s charitable wing of IMPaCT, for his poetry work.

👉 14 places identified in Cuttack for immersion of Durga idol today and tomorrow. Only 7 members from each Puja Committee will take part in Bhasani: Cuttack DCP.

👉 5 fishermen rescued, 4 missing after a fishing trawler capsizes in sea following a collision with the sunk ‘Black Rose’ Ship in Paradip.

👉 Monsoon bids farewell to Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 OJEE authority will release the second round of mock seat allotment result tomorrow.

India News

👉 BJP wins 15 seats, Congress 9 in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council election. BJP, Congress, AAP and 23 Independent candidates contested the polls for 26 seats.

👉 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, who tested Covid-19 positive, put on life support.

👉 A UK court rejects bail plea of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi for the seventh time.

👉 CRPF jawan shoots himself with service weapon near Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate & address the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

👉 3 PDP Leaders resign from Party after Mufti’s insult to the Indian National Flag. BJP Protests against Mehbooba Mufti’s flag remark.

👉 US delegation led by US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper, meets Indian delegation led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

👉 Delhi: US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper being accorded Guard of Honour.

👉 Andhra Pradesh Government issues order prohibiting transport of liquor from other States into its territory without payment of excise duty.

👉 Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape, joins Ramdas Athawale’s party the Republican Party of India today.