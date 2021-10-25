TNI Evening News Headlines – October 25, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 168 more COVID positive cases & 254 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 125 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.
➡️ 360 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1026277.
➡️ Covid-19 has slipped into endemic stage; Covid-19 cases will never become ZERO, says Odisha health services director.
➡️ 13 places in Odisha record below 20 degree Celsius.
➡️ BJP Mahila Morcha holds silent protest in Bhubaneswar demanding Justice for Mamita.
India News
➡️ South West Monsoon withdrawal completed from entire Country: IMD.
➡️ 3 Naxals killed in an encounter with Mulugu Police & Greyhounds at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Venkatapur.
➡️ Kerala Government provides free homeopathy medicines to kids ahead of reopening of schools.
➡️ Serum Institute of India seeks regular marketing authorisation from DCGI for its Covid vaccine Covishield.
➡️ Govt signs share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for Air India sale.
➡️ NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reaches Delhi amid allegation of payoff in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.
➡️ Lawyer writes to Mumbai Police seeking FIR against Sameer Wankhede over extortion bid allegations in Aryan Khan Case.
➡️ T20 World Cup: Facebook removes online abuse against Mohammed Shami.
➡️ IPL gets 2 New Teams; RPSG Group takes Lucknow; CVC Capital bags Ahmedabad. IPL will be a 10-team league from 2022 with the addition of 2 new franchises.
➡️ Rajinikanth receives 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
➡️ 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Manoj Bajpayee receive Best Actors’ Award.
World News
➡️ Taliban offers wheat in exchange for labour as UN agency warns of acute food crisis.
➡️ Saudi Arabia to use $110 billion natural gas project for blue hydrogen.
➡️ China locks down thousands in north to contain latest Covid-19 outbreak.
