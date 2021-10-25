TNI Evening News Headlines – October 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 168 more COVID positive cases & 254 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 125 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.

➡️ 360 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1026277.

➡️ Covid-19 has slipped into endemic stage; Covid-19 cases will never become ZERO, says Odisha health services director.

➡️ 13 places in Odisha record below 20 degree Celsius.

➡️ BJP Mahila Morcha holds silent protest in Bhubaneswar demanding Justice for Mamita.

India News

➡️ South West Monsoon withdrawal completed from entire Country: IMD.

➡️ 3 Naxals killed in an encounter with Mulugu Police & Greyhounds at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Venkatapur.

➡️ Kerala Government provides free homeopathy medicines to kids ahead of reopening of schools.

➡️ Serum Institute of India seeks regular marketing authorisation from DCGI for its Covid vaccine Covishield.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Govt signs share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for Air India sale.

➡️ NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reaches Delhi amid allegation of payoff in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

➡️ Lawyer writes to Mumbai Police seeking FIR against Sameer Wankhede over extortion bid allegations in Aryan Khan Case.

➡️ T20 World Cup: Facebook removes online abuse against Mohammed Shami.

➡️ IPL gets 2 New Teams; RPSG Group takes Lucknow; CVC Capital bags Ahmedabad. IPL will be a 10-team league from 2022 with the addition of 2 new franchises.

➡️ Rajinikanth receives 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

➡️ 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Manoj Bajpayee receive Best Actors’ Award.

World News

➡️ Taliban offers wheat in exchange for labour as UN agency warns of acute food crisis.

➡️ Saudi Arabia to use $110 billion natural gas project for blue hydrogen.

➡️ China locks down thousands in north to contain latest Covid-19 outbreak.