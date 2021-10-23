Pressure mounts on Captain as NCPCR Intervenes

Insight Bureau: After the National Commission for Women (NCW), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also intervened in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case, building pressure on Odisha MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra.

While taking cognizance of the allegations that Mahaling Sunshine Public School owner Govinda Sahu, sexually exploited the minors, NCPCR has issued notices to Balangir SP to probe the matter and submit a report within 5 days.

Notably, the NCPCR mentioned the frequent visits of Odisha MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra to the school.

The Commission noted that young girls were sexually exploited in a separate room by Govinda Sahu, who used to tempt them for good marks in examination. Girls as well as boys were targeted in the activity of exploitation, the NCPCR noted.

The notice was issued by NCPCR under POCSO Act.

It can be noted that a Delhi-based rights group, Kalinga Rights Forum had filed a complaint with NCPCR, seeking a high-level probe into the matter.