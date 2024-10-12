TNI Evening News Headlines – October 12, 2024

➡️Family donates organs of youth to save the lives of others who suffered brain stroke in Gajapati.
➡️Subhadra Yojana: Eligible beneficiaries to get phone calls if any error found in registration form, says Deputy CM Pravati Parida.
➡️In the coming days, Cuttack city will become a smart city, announced CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️The woman, a resident of Odisha raped and dumped in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan.
➡️Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collision in Tamil Nadu: NIA investigates suspected sabotage in Tamil Nadu train accident involving Mysore-Darbhanga Express. 19 people were injured in the accident. Restoration work is underway at Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations.
➡️9 labourers dead, 1 injured after soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat’s Mehsana.
➡️7 members of family dead after a car plunged into canal in Haryana.
Related Posts
➡️New Haryana Government will be sworn in on October 17 in PM Narendra Modi’s presence.
➡️Enrollment for the PM Internship Scheme began on Saturday the day of Dussehra. The scheme is aimed to benefit around 10 million youths in next five years.
➡️‘Ravan Dahan’ being performed at several parts of India.
➡️President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Dussehra celebrations and Ravan Dahan in New Delhi.
➡️PM Modi congratulates RSS on 99th Anniversary, hails volunteers for their dedication.
➡️India register their highest total in T20I cricket – 297/6 in 20 overs vs Bangladesh. Sanju Samson slams maiden T20I century in 40 balls, becomes second fastest Indian after Rohit Sharma.
➡️US imposed sanctions on India-based Gabbaro Ship Services for the transport of petroleum from Iran.
➡️India name squad for T20 World Cup for Blind to be held in Pakistan.
Comments are closed.