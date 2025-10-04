TNI Evening News Headlines – October 04, 2025

📌Odisha Government approves a financial grant of Rs 7.14 crore for 1,085 Durga pandals.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi met BJP national President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi.
📌6 persons arrested in connection with group clash during Durga idol immersion in Cuttack.
📌Durga idol immersion resumes in Cuttack; security tightened.
📌Odisha Government to construct a state-of-the-art Disaster Management Centre worth Rs 200 crore within 2 years in Bhubaneswar.
📌DRI seizes Marijuana worth Rs 3 crore from youth at Bhubaneswar Airport.
📌Gandhi Pathe Odisha Padyatra of Congress will take a break from 5th October in view of the upcoming Nuapada by election. It will resume from Malkangiri district after 10th November.
📌PM Modi unveils initiatives worth over Rs 62,000 Cr for youth; launches PM-SETU (Prime Minister’s Skill and Employment Transformation through Advanced ITIs).
📌PM Modi to attend event in Sonipat on October 17 to mark one year of BJP’s third term in Haryana.
📌Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram died due to age-related ailments. She was 94.
📌India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad; take 1-0 lead in 2-match Test series.
📌India Squads for Australia T20, ODI Tour 2025 announced. Shubman Gill named new India ODI captain; Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is.
📌Indian Americans donated over $3 billion to US universities since 2008: Indiaspora.
📌UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit India on October 8-9.
