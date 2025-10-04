TNI Morning News Headlines – October 04, 2025

📌Brahmapur-Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Weekly Express regular service to begin from October 6.
📌Durga Puja idol immersion procession turns violent in Cuttack; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Khilari among 6 injured in group clash. Stone pelting and glass bottle attacks were reported.
📌Labour trafficking racket busted in Kantabanji of Bolangir district; 14 children among 55 rescued.
📌Cyclonic storm Shakhti intensifies, to reach northwest and adjoining west central Arabian sea by October 5, IMD predicts heavy rains from October 4-7 in Maharashtra.
📌PM Modi attends Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025 in Delhi.
📌Former Congress Member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, Rameshwar Dudi passes away at 62.
📌A team led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reach Patna to review poll preparedness in Bihar.
📌Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended from Oct 5-7 due to unfavorable weather forecast.
📌Tamil Nadu: Over 1 lakh banana trees damaged by strong winds in Tirunelveli.
📌World Para Athletics Championships: Nishad Kumar, Simran Sharma win Gold; Preeti Pal, Pardeep Kumar bag Bronze.
📌Zubeen Garg death: Assam Government to form judicial commission led by Justice Soumitra Saikia.
📌Gaza peace plan: PM Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump’s leadership amid ‘decisive’ progress in Gaza.
📌Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine’s gas sites.
