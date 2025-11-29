After 28 years, Subarnapur village in Ganjam gets power supply

TNI Bureau: Subarnapur village in Ganjam district on Saturday finally lit up with electricity after 28 long years. District Collector Keerthi Vasan inaugurated the new electricity supply system in Subarnapur village.

The villagers of Subarnapur expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, for electrification of their village.

There was no electricity connection to this village. Leaders were changed, administrative officers were changed. But the villagers were deprived of electricity though the village have been settled 28 years ago.

This news was published in various media outlets. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi raised concern over the issue and instructed Ganjam District Collector Keerthi Vasan V to immediately connect electricity in the village.

Tata Power was able to complete the electrification process on a war footing within just 10 days.