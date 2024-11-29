TNI Evening News Headlines – November 29, 2024

➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference-2024 in Bhubaneshwar; distributes Police Medals for Meritorious Service and awarded trophies to the three best Police Stations in the country.
➡️Pattapur Police Station, Ganjam, has been ranked as the 2nd best Police Station in India for 2024 by Ministry of Home Affairs.
➡️PM Modi welcomed and felicitated by BJP leaders at the meeting venue near the Airport following arrival in Bhubaneswar to attend the three-day DGP-IGP Conference.
➡️PM Narendra Modi arrives at party office in Bhubaneswar; will be served dinner at BJP office in Bhubaneswar tonight.
➡️11 passengers were killed, 15 injured in a road accident in Maharashtra.
➡️Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid dispute: The Supreme Court adjourns hearing till December 9.
➡️Delhi Police bans use of laser lights and drones near IGI airport till January 26.
➡️First rehearsal for the Navy Day operational demonstration was held today. More than 25 warships and over 40 naval aircraft and helicopters took part in it.
➡️India ranks 2nd on national index score among 29 countries: Report.
➡️Sensex jumps over 700 points ahead of Q2 GDP data release.
➡️Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit ordered freezing of bank accounts belonging to 17 individuals associated with Iskcon Bangladesh, including its jailed Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, for 30 days.
➡️Israeli military strikes killed at least 40 Palestinians overnight and on Friday in the Gaza Strip.
