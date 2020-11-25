TNI Evening News Headlines – November 25, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Crime Branch of the police to probe Nayagarh minor girl murder case.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 31 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 8 quarantine, 23 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30563 in the Capital City.

👉 55 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 728 Covid-19 recoveries today including 103 from Khordha, 73 from Mayurbhanj and 67 from Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 308102.

👉 The meritorious students successfully cleared the CHSE Plus II Examination 2020 will receive Rs 30,000 at their bank accounts instead of laptops under Biju Sashaktikaran Yojana in Odisha.

👉 Wildlife trade racket busted in Bargarh dist; 3 arrested.

👉 Another Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal by November 29; several parts of coastal and southern districts in Odisha are expected to witness heavy downpour.

👉 Justice for Pari: BJP Mahila Morcha stage protest in Bhubaneswar, demanding ouster of Minister Arun Sahoo from the Naveen Cabinet.

India News

👉 Another successful operational test fire of BrahMos supersonic missile done at Andaman Nikobar island today.

👉 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues fresh Covid-19 Guidelines effective from December 1.

👉 Cyclone Nivar may make landfall after 2 am on November 26; NDRF team evacuates over one lakh people across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people in Puducherry: NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan.

👉 Centre asks States to take steps to reopen medical colleges from or before December 1.

👉 Twenty-six flights from/to Chennai cancelled due to Cyclone Nivar.

👉 CBI recovers Rs 1 crore cash, jewellery in raids across 4 States in corruption cases

👉 BJP MLA Vijay Sinha elected as Speaker of Bihar Assembly.

👉 Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders night curfew in the State from 10 pm to 5 am; doubles fine for flouting COVID-19 Guidelines.

👉 Dr Gaurav Sharma, newly-elected MP for Hamilton West, takes oath in Sanskrit; becoming the first lawmaker in New Zealand to do so.

👉 PM Modi releases special stamp and Rs 100 coin to commemorate the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow.

👉 Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin reach Sola civil hospital in Gujarat for phase-III clinical trials.

👉 Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. branches to operate as DBS Bank India Ltd. branches from November 27.

👉 Police resorted to use of water cannons to disperse farmers gathered near Chandigarh-Delhi Highway.

👉 Delhi Police rejects requests for Farmers’ March on November 26, 27.

👉 Former Congress Minister taken into CBI custody for 3 days in IMA scam case.

👉 CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,962 crores to over 41.25 lakhs taxpayers between April 1,2020 to Nov 24, 2020.

👉 Durgamati Trailer creates a buzz.

👉 Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ will be India’s official entry at the Oscars in International Feature Film category.

👉 Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj Nominated for ICC’s Awards of the Decade.

World News

👉 Netizens extend support to Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle after she opened up about her miscarriage.