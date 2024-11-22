TNI Evening News Headlines – November 22, 2024

➡️Bhubaneswar remains under the Red Category zone with Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 171 today.
➡️Result of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), 2024 was announced on Friday.
➡️Pass mark for +2 examinations conducted by the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will become 24 out of 100: Controller of Examinations, Dr Prasanta Kumar Parida.
➡️Tribal Language Hub will be set up in Odisha to preserve tribal language and culture while promoting those among the students of the community.
➡️Amid the Adani Bribe allegations, BJD issues press statement saying the power purchase agreement of 2021 was between two government entities – SECI and GRIDCO and Odisha Government did not deal with the Adani Group.
➡️Odia girl Kashika Mishra wins IGU (Indian Golf Union) Championship
➡️10 naxals killed in an encounter with security forces at Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
➡️Mumbai and Delhi ranked among top 5 Asia-Pacific prime-residential markets to record higher annual price growth.
➡️Maharashtra assembly election: Counting of votes will be held on November 23.
➡️In Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special welcome from Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. President Irfaan Ali served a 7-curry meal on a water lily leaf to PM Modi at his residence.
➡️Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia 67/7 at Stumps on Day 1 in reply to India’s 150/10. Day 2 will be more interesting and determine the course of the game.
➡️Six Adani stocks recover; Adani Green, Adani Energy, 2 others still under pressure.
➡️Elon Musk claimed that ‘X’ is the number one news app on Apple’s AppStore in India.
➡️Russia fires New Experimental Ballistic Missile with Multiple Warheads at Ukraine; targeted at Military Facilities.
