TNI Evening News Headlines – November 21, 2025

📌Odisha Cabinet approves 12 proposals across 9 departments including Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission, new mineral rules, special diet allowance, water pollution amendment act and many more.
📌Odisha Cabinet hikes Scholarships for ST, SC Students under Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana from Rs 10,500 to Rs 16,000 per annum for boys and Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,000 per annum for girls.
📌Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gets Rousing Welcome in Bhubaneswar after NDA’s Bihar victory.
📌A Low Pressure area is expected to form over the South Andaman Sea on 22 November, likely to intensify into a Depression over the South East Bay of Bengal by 24 November. Odisha is likely to experience rainfall from November 27 due to its impact: IMD.
📌Nepali girl student’s death at KIIT University: NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secretary to submit action taken report.
📌Humane Sagar death: FIR lodged against two managers for alleged conspiracy.
📌Health condition of Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar has improved slightly: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.
📌Konark Dance Festival & International Sand Art Festival to begin from December 2.
📌An IAF Tejas jet crashed during a demo at the Dubai Air Show, killing the pilot.
📌Kota: JEE aspirant dies after falling off building’s ninth floor.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit.
📌Bihar CM Nitish Kumar allocates portfolios to 26 Ministers; keeps General Administration. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary gets Home Department and Vijay Sinha gets Land and Revenue Department and the Mines and Geology Department.
📌Flag hoisting ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to be held on 25 November.
📌Captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati. Rishabh Pant will lead the team: BCCI.
📌Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell summons actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhant Kapoor in connection with Rs 252 crore MD drugs case.
