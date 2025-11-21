Odisha Cabinet Clears 12 Proposals Across Nine Departments

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved 12 proposals across nine departments during its 30th meeting on Friday. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja briefed the media after the meeting and explained the major decisions, which covered environmental reforms, welfare measures, recruitment systems, and administrative changes.

The Cabinet approved the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024. The new amendment removes minor criminal penalties related to water pollution, reduces compliance burden on industries, and sets a procedure for appointing the chairperson of the State Pollution Control Board. Officials said the changes will strengthen water management and make it easier for industries to follow environmental rules.

The government also decided to write off ₹64.94 lakh that was paid as Special Diet Allowance to 2,495 police personnel of three OSAP battalions between 1993 and 1996. The dues are being closed because all the concerned personnel have either retired or passed away.

Another decision involved changes to Rule 17 of the Odisha Finance Service Rules, 2011. The amendment allows the government to adjust the training duration for OFS officers as needed, replacing the earlier fixed training periods. This will give the government more flexibility in planning training programmes.

The Cabinet approved higher scholarship rates for ST and SC students under the Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana. Starting December 1, 2025, Pre-Matric scholarships will increase to ₹16,000 per year for boys and ₹17,000 for girls. Mess allowances for Post-Matric students, including ANWESHA hostel residents, will also be raised to the same amounts. The increase aims to improve food quality and student support in hostels.

The Odisha Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025 was also approved. The policy aims to attract multinational companies to set up GCCs in the state. It targets investments of around ₹11,000 crore, the creation of five GCC hubs, and more than 50,000 new jobs. The policy will work alongside the Odisha IT Policy 2025 to encourage balanced regional development.

Amendments to the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, were approved to introduce an e-lottery system for quarry lease allotments. This digital system is expected to speed up the lease process, regulate quarry rates through a cap, and help reduce illegal mining.

The Cabinet also passed the Odisha Minerals Rules, 2025, which replace the earlier 2007 rules. The updated framework focuses on preventing illegal mining, improving monitoring of mineral transportation and storage, and strengthening the overall mineral administration system.

The GA & PG Department has been given responsibility for managing post-allotment activities of labour tenements under the Low Income Group Housing Scheme. To enable this, lease records will be transferred from the Housing & Urban Development Department to the GA & PG Department.

To improve recruitment in uniformed services, the Cabinet approved the creation of the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC). The new commission will handle recruitment for police, excise, forest, and transport departments, ensuring a more transparent and merit-based selection process.

The Cabinet also approved the restructuring of the Odisha Subordinate Statistical Surveyors (OSSS) cadre. As part of this reform, 231 posts will be abolished, Statistical Field Inspectors will be redesignated as Supervisors with higher pay, and Senior Inspectors will be upgraded to Block Statistical Officers. The restructuring aims to modernise data collection and strengthen supervision at the local level.