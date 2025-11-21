Bhawanipatna MLA Sagar Das receives death threat; Aide Assaulted

TNI Bureau: Bhawanipatna MLA Sagar Charan Das has said that he received a death threat after unidentified miscreants assaulted one of his close associates in Kalahandi district. The incident came to light on Friday when the MLA shared details on his official X account.

In his post, Das said that his Bhawanipatna Zone President was attacked by some miscreants who tried to force him to reveal the MLA’s whereabouts and personal information.

According to him, the attackers also sent a death threat directed at him through the aide. Das wrote that if an elected MLA is unsafe, it raises concern about the safety of the public as well.

In another post, Das said he had contacted senior police officials, including the SP of Kalahandi, the DGP of Odisha Police and the DIG of the North Western Range. He requested strict action to ensure that the attackers do not escape punishment.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das, who is also the MLA’s father, expressed serious concern over the incident. In a post on X, he wrote that miscreants armed with guns threatened their Zone President outside his home and demanded information about the MLA.

He added that the attackers warned that they would target Sagar’s life, and questioned the state government by asking the Chief Minister why such “Jungleraj” was being allowed in Odisha.

It is unfortunate that one of my known people and zone head in Kalahandi district was assaulted & threatened by unknown miscreants with dire consequences to reveal my whereabouts & issued a threat to my life as well. Such brazen acts are a matter of grave concern, not only to me… pic.twitter.com/WxD4DEumse — Sagar Charan Das (@sagarcharandas) November 21, 2025