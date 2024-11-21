TNI Evening News Headlines – November 21, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated 125th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Utkal Keshari, Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab and released the special commemorative stamp and coin.
➡️Odisha Government to establish dedicated women’s courts to control crimes against women, informed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.
➡️Odisha Governor extended tenure of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of three state-run universities by another six months in Odisha.
➡️Controversial Baikuntha Dham Ashram in Bhubaneswar will not demolish tomorrow.
➡️Santosh Trophy 2024: Odisha grab big win against Madhya Pradesh in the 78th National Football Championship.
➡️65.11% voter turnout recorded in Maharashtra in yesterday’s polling – highest turnout in 30 years. Naxal-affected Gadchiroli records 73.68% polling.
➡️BJP Leader Dr. Sambit Patra hits back at Rahul Gandhi on Adani Bribe row; questions the role of Opposition-ruled States, drags Congress.
➡️AAP releases the first list of 11 candidates for 2025 Delhi elections.
➡️Doordarshan has ventured into the OTT space.
➡️Georgetown, Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Special Session of the Guyanese Parliament.
➡️Bihar to host Khelo India Youth Games and Para Games in April 2025.
➡️Adani Group terms the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against the Adanis “baseless”.
➡️Kenya Government cancels $700 million deal with Adani Group on power transmission line project following the indictment in US; the $1.8 billion proposal on international airport, also stands cancelled.
➡️‘The Sabarmati Report’ declared tax-free in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.
➡️At least 50 people were killed when terrorists targeted 3 vehicles of Shia pilgrims in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
