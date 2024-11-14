TNI Evening News Headlines – November 14, 2024

➡️Theft at Tara Tarini Temple in Ganjam: 4 Sevayats and 2 Night Watchmen arrested. Stolen items yet to be recovered.
➡️Matric Examination in Odisha to be held from February 21 to March 6, 2025.
➡️Headmaster of a High School under Tureikela block of Bolangir district collapsed during Children’s Day celebration.
➡️Assault on Woman IIC in Sambalpur on February 15, 2023: Supreme Court denies anticipatory bail to Senior BJP Leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra.
➡️For the first time, Ambassadors of several Southeast Asian Countries will attend the Bali Jatra in Cuttack.
➡️Tigress Ganga from Tabada Forest in Maharashtra reaches Similipal.
➡️Odisha State Film Awards announced for 2020, 2021, 2022; Saheed Raghu Sardar, Pratiksha & Dalchini and Daman have been named as best films for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.
➡️Actor Debashis Patra, Ankit Kumar & Dipanwit Das Mohapatra and Babushan Mohanty have been named best actor for 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.
➡️Dominica to confer highest national honour ‘Dominica Award of Honour’ upon PM Modi for his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic.
➡️Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Candidate Mahesh Kumar Khichi wins Delhi Mayoral Polls; defeats BJP’s Kishan Lal.
➡️DRDO successfully completed the Flight Tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) Validation Trials. The flight tests have been conducted in three phases at different field firing ranges.
➡️Supreme Court dismisses PIL to ban WhatsApp for failure to comply with Government regulations.
➡️Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna inaugurated the ‘langar’ at the Supreme Court canteen on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) postpones Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams; to hold Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam on old pattern.
➡️Mumbai Airport receives bomb threat; Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight lands in Raipur after bomb threat; turns out to be hoax.
➡️India 219/6 (Abhishek 50, Tilak 107*) beat South Africa 208/7 (Marco Jansen 54; Arshdeep 3/37) by 11 runs in the 3rd T20I; take 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
➡️Death threat to Shah Rukh: Accused lawyer remanded in police custody till November 18.
➡️Donald Trump names Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.
