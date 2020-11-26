TNI Evening News Headlines – November 26, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 47 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 9 quarantine, 38 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30610 in the Capital City.

👉 54 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari over delay in execution of 4-lane bridge over Kanupur Spill Channel of Rimuli-Roxy-Rajamunda Section of NH-215 by NHAI.

👉 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) bans Kartika Purnima celebrations in Odisha capital.

👉 Prohibitory orders under Section 144 to remain in force during the Nagarjuna Besha of the deities in Shree jagannath Temple, Puri.

👉 Maoist leader Kishore killed during an exchange of fire at Jantri forest in Malkangiri district.

India News

👉 Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Jawans Martyred in Terror Attack on outskirts of Srinagar. Terrorists fled in a car.

👉 4 dead as Cyclone Nirvar brings heavy rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh; Puducherry, Cuddalore worst-hit.

👉 Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in Pune on December 4 to review the vaccine production and distribution preparation.

👉 On Constitution Day, Soldiers of Indian Armed Forces in Siachen and Kargil reaffirmed their commitment to the values of Indian Constitution by reading the Preamble.

👉 President Ram Nath Kovind today virtually inaugurated the Constitution Day celebrations, organised by the Supreme Court of India to mark the 71st anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

👉 CBDT to validate UDIN generated from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) portal at the time of upload of tax audit report.

👉 Winter Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to be held on 30th November.

👉 PM Modi participates in inauguration of 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (Re-Invest) via video conferencing.

👉 Farmers protest on Delhi-Chandigarh highway disrupt traffic. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Sonipat

👉 Security tightened at Delhi-Karnal Highway as farmers intensify their protest by trying to break through barricades & move towards Delhi.

👉 Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has been admitted in Max Super Specialty Hospital in Saket. He is stable.

👉 BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to hold a roadshow in Telangana’s Hyderabad tomorrow.

World News

👉 Diego Maradona Will Be Laid To Rest Outside Buenos Aires On Thursday