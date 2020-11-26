100-Word Edit – Pari Murder Case: BJP ups the ante

BJP to launch state-wide agitation

By Sagar Satapathy
BJP Pari Murder Case
143

A day after BJP Mahila Morcha held protests in Bhubaneswar seeking resignation of Minister Arun Sahoo in Pari kidnap and murder case, the party has decided to go aggressive on this matter.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Beleaguered Congress loses its Chanakya

100-Word Edit: Anubhav should exercise Restraint

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP has sent a strong message to the ruling party that they won’t show any leniency when it comes to crime against women and kids, with its decision to launch a massive state-wide protest over this case.

While Odisha Govt has handed over the case to Crime Branch, BJP has sought a CBI probe, resignation of Arun Sahoo and arrest of the accused and action against the cops.

Sagar Satapathy 514 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.